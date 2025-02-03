REPORT: MSU Favored to Land 2025 International EDGE
Michigan State recently hosted 2025 edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu for the second time this past weekend. That fact, along with Signing Day approaching on Wednesday, has firmly put the Spartans in the lead for the Canadian prospect.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher is considered by many in recruiting to be a sleeper prospect with a high ceiling. From Vanier College, Nwaiwu first appeared on the radar of many after a standout showing at the Wayne State mega camp in spring 2024.
When I spoke to Nwaiwu in the summer, two things stood out -- one, he took pride in being an international player, part of those select few who can break into the college football scene.
"You can see it every year. There's a lot of people from Canada now, especially Quebec," Nwaiwu said. "They are getting offers and going to the States and balling out there. It's getting big. The reason being we are athletes, we are hungry. We are hungry athletes out here, man."
Nwaiwu seemed high on the Spartans Day 1. The feeling was mutual. In Nwaiwau, Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa sees a player with a good ceiling, a whole lot of potential. Suiaunoa has a plethora of experience and has made a living on developing talent in-house.
Nwaiwu could be a great project for Suiaunoa long-term. There is a lot to work with for an end product, too.
"Coach Legi likes how quick and agile I’m off the line and how destructive I am on the field especially for my size,” Nwaiwu said. “I am 6-foot-5, 250-pounds and I run high a 4.7. With my size, not a lot of people could move me. I have trained myself most of my life, but what they could teach me will bring me to the next level and evolve me as a player.”
Right now, it looks like it will likely come down to the Spartans and Boise State. Nwaiwu last visited the Broncos on Nov. 29. 247Sports' Allen Trieu likes the Spartans for Nwaiwu, considering the Green and White to be the favorite for the No. 2 prospect from Quebec's signing on Wednesday.
I previously reported that the Spartans' chances of landing Nwaiwu were high back in August.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
