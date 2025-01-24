Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans extended another offer this week as they look to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Currently a junior, Keli attends Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii and is regarded as one of the top prospects in his state. According to 247Sports, Keli is ranked 15th amongst all Hawaii recruits in the 2026 class and the 86th-ranked offensive lineman in the country as a three-star prospect.
With it still being relatively early in his recruiting process, Keli has just five offers and only one other from a Power Four school, being SMU. The rest of the list includes San Diego State, Hawaii, and UTSA. The Spartans are currently at the top of the list and could be an ideal destination for Keli.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa did a large majority of the early recruiting for Keli, including making a trip to Honolulu to meet with the young prospect at his high school. The trip signifies the lengths that the program is willing to go to for some of the nation's top prospects.
Suiaunoa also has prior experience on the island as the defensive line coach and defensive coordinator at the University of Hawaii. He may be coaching the opposite side of the ball but certainly does one heck of a job recruiting from one end of the country to the other.
One driving factor that may turn Keli away from coming to East Lansing is the distance from home. Every prospect has their preferences, but for many, easy accessibility for family to watch them play is a high priority. Not to mention, several months will be spent in frigid temperatures with a lot of snow.
Michigan State has already extended offers to 14 other offensive linemen in the 2026 class, with three already committing to other schools. Being able to maximize their chances at a star-studded player on the offensive front is exactly how the Spartans should be approaching this process.
Keli stands 6-3, 290-pounds as a junior in high school. If he were to commit to East Lansing, his size and talent level would increase and make him a strong candidate to start immediately. This would be a major asset for the Spartans who need as much help as they can get on the offensive line.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.