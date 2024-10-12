Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star QB
The Michigan State Spartans have extended another offer this week in hopes of landing a highly-coveted quarterback from the lone star state.
Three-star quarterback Legend Bey is the latest Spartan offer to be announced. Bey is a 2026 high school graduate and the 68th ranked player in the state of Texas. He has shown his ability to not only throw the ball, but run all over the field.
Bey is a native of Forney, Texas, currently in his junior year attending North Forney High School. He has been heavily recruited, garnering a total of 19 Division-I offers. The Spartans are in the running with schools such as Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, and several other powerhouse programs.
With a 5-9, 180-pound frame, Bey will be somewhat of an undersized quarterback barring a growth spurt in the next few years. His ability to run the ball and evade tacklers is very comparable to what has been seen from current Spartan quarterback, Aidan Chiles.
Through five games this year, he has rushed for 937 yards on 80 carries with 14 touchdowns which is absolutely incredible. In his first two and a half high school seasons, Bey has thrived in a run-first offense that utilizes the quarterback option.
Through the air, he has thrown three touchdowns but five interceptions, continuing to compare with Chiles who has thrown eight picks this season. The pass game will be a point of emphasis in his senior season before making a commitment.
If Bey were to commit, he would likely stand behind Chiles who would be in his senior year if he were to remain with the Spartans for the next two seasons. From what the high school junior has put on tape, he has the ability to make an impact early in his collegiate career.
The new era of college football tailors to transfer players entering bigger programs midway through their careers. If he were to select a different school, the fact that the Spartans are recruiting him at all could pay dividends if or when Bey decided to transfer schools in several years.
It will be a dog fight down the stretch for the program to secure Bey in East Lansing, but with a coaching staff that can develop dual-threat quarterbacks, it will make the Spartans a more favorable destination.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.