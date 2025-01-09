Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star Safety
The Michigan State Spartans have a glaring need to bolster their defensive secondary after struggles last year paired with a few players lost to the transfer portal. They have continued to try and improve the position for not just next season but years to come by extending an offer to 2026 three-star safety Djimon McLendon.
McLendon announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
McLendon is currently a junior attending Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia. Per On3, he is ranked as a three-star recruit and the 56th-best safety in the country. He is slated as 66th in the top 100 players in the Peach State.
There are a handful of top programs that are keeping their eye on McLendon. The Spartans are the 10th and latest team to offer the prospect, joining teams such as Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, Indiana and several others. It will be a recruiting dogfight for any school to secure McLendon.
As it stands right now, the predictions from On3 have shown that McLendon will likely be attending the University of Georgia, which is a very tough program for any other team to compete with for top recruits. The Bulldogs are just 51 miles away from McLendon's hometown.
At 6-1, 175 pounds, McLendon has the size and stature to play at the next level already. He has already garnered interest from multiple powerhouse programs as a high school junior and is proving that he has the ability to be successful at the next level right as he steps on campus.
Despite being largely recruited by Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams, McLendon will likely be mentored by new safeties coach, James Adams, who was hired just recently. He spent the past three seasons in that same position with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
With over 30 years of experience between the two coaches, McLendon would be a perfect fit and would learn an immense amount in his first few seasons with the program from both defensive coaches.
It is certain that there will be more teams that will be offering McLendon and trying to steal him away towards the end of his recruiting process. The Spartans are going to do all they can and utilize their strong recruiting tools to make sure they have the best chance at getting one of the top safeties.
