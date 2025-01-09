Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans are targeting another top recruit, this time coming from the offensive line position out of the Lone Star State. On Tuesday afternoon, the Spartans extended an offer to 2027 four-star offensive lineman DeMarrion Johnson,
He announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Just a sophomore attending Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas, Johnson is a four-star recruit at at the left tackle position. Johnson is already a physical monster who could play at the next level with his size, standing at 6-5, 300 pounds in just his second season of high school ball.
There is former NFL talent that has come out of Tyler Legacy, including current Los Angeles Rams rookie center Beaux Limmer. After graduating in 2019, Limmer spent five seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks before being drafted this past year. Johnson could be next on that list of alumni.
Johnson has already earned a ton of national recognition, receiving 13 total offers already so early in the recruiting process. The Spartans were the latest team to offer the four-star prospect, joining Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, TCU, Houston and several others.
Spartans assistant head coach, running backs coach, and co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha was the main recruiting coordinator for Johnson with Offensive Line coach Jim Michalczik helping to extend the offer as well.
If Michalczik were to still hold his position in a few seasons when Johnson would be expected on campus, he would have one of the conference's top coaches at that position to help mentor the young star. Michalczik has over 30 years of experience coaching linemen at the college and pro level.
As a Texas native, there are five different schools from the state that have offered Johnson, hoping that he would select to stay in-state. The distance to East Lansing would definitely be a hurdle to overcome, but the Spartans can certainly find a way to get Johnson in the Green and White.
Michigan State has had its fair share of star offensive linemen over the decades, but Johnson could certainly be the next best thing on the front. With the size he is at currently and a few years left before even getting to college, the Spartans would greatly improve with Johnson on the line.
