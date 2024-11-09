Spartans Offer One of Country's Best LBs
The Michigan State Spartans like their linebackers. A lot. The 2025 class has two standouts in DJ White and Di'Mari Malone, both in-state high-ceiling talents.
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi has a keen eye for talent when it comes to the position, and how he uses them in his defense is reflective, as one would assume, of his prototypical linebacker.
""Long, athletic, and smart," Rossi told reporters earlier this fall. "That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
Of his middle linebackers, particularly his Mike, he needs even more.
"I think a portion of it's leadership, but from a physical standpoint, you gotta have guys that are comfortable in space," Rossi said. "You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but you know, the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical, and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset, but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there, play in space and function. So, I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
Recently, Rossi offered a prospect that is more than equipped to do both. 2027 linebacker Taven Epps is a near-unanimous Top 100 prospect and about as high as a four-star recruit can go. The Tustin, California product is already 6-foot-4 and a half and 210 pounds.
247Sports has Epps listed as the No. 3 linebacker in the class, whereas the composite ranking has him at No. 2. Epps already has 19 offers from some of the country's best programs.
"Epps is one of nation’s most versatile defensive players," reads the scouting report from 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "He played safety for the Tillers last season but will move to linebacker this season and has the frame potentially to even grow in to an edge rusher by the time he’s ready for college. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Epps is a jumbo athlete who runs well and plays a physical game. He has a basketball background and his athleticism pops on the hardwood as well. He’s very comfortable playing in space and should be a dominant pass rusher in blitz situations this fall. He’s easily among the most complete defensive players in the region."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
