Spartans Offer Promising 2026 OLB
The Michigan State Spartans have maintained a heavy involvement in national recruiting this fall as another offer has been extended. This time, to 2026 linebacker and edge rusher Braxton Lindsey from Arkansas.
Lindsay announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
Lindsey is labeled as a linebacker by 247Sports but has the intangibles to be an outside edge rusher. He currently attends Rogers High School in Rogers, Arkansas, where he has done a little bit of everything this season, on both sides of the ball.
Against the No. 2-ranked team in the state earlier this month, Lindsey recorded 177 receiving yards, two sacks, one forced fumble and a touchdown. He would most likely not be an offensive option for the Spartans, but easily understanding that side of the ball is an underrated part of his game.
As a 2026 graduate, Lindsey is only a junior but already has the size to compete at the Division I collegiate level. At 6-3, 220 pounds, he is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the field and off the edge.
Lindsey was primarily recruited by Spartans co-special teams coordinator and rush ends coach, Chad Wilt. Wilt spoke with Lindsey and extended the offer from the program earlier this week.
Wilt has been around the Big Ten for a long time as he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Indiana before joining Michigan State this past offseason. Prior to his stint with the Hoosiers, he was the defensive line coach at Minnesota for the 2020 and 2021 seasons and then with Maryland for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
With recruiting growing throughout the season, Lindsey has now received nine different offers from FBS schools, including the Spartans, Baylor, Minnesota, Utah and several others. He is slowly becoming a very sought-after recruit, and the Spartans will need to find a way to sway his decision.
With the current state and success of the Spartans linebackers and defensive ends, Lindsey will be able to see how successful those positions can be under the tutelage of Wilt and the rest of the coaching staff. He would develop nicely as a featured member of the Spartans defense.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.