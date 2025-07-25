REPORT: Another Important Official Visit Set for MSU Hoops

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2026 four-star SG Jasiah Jervis for an official visit starting on September 5th, sources tell me.



The New York guard has had a breakout summer of AAU hoops & is a top-60 prospect.



More on yet another Grind Week visitor…