REPORT: Another Important Official Visit Set for MSU Hoops
Michigan State basketball has been on a mission.
The Spartans are now reportedly set to host four four-star prospects during "Grind Week," the week when former Michigan State players return to campus to work out and attend a Spartan football game.
247Sports' Justin Thind reported on Thursday that the Spartans will host four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis for an official visit on Sept. 5. He has previously reported that four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. and four-star power forward Quinn Costello will visit that day.
Sam Kayser of League Ready had reported that four-star forward Julius Avent will visit that weekend as well.
Tom Izzo is taking advantage of one of his program's most special traditions, which had a tremendous influence on Jase Richardson's commitment to the Spartans in 2023.
Having some of the best players to come through the program, like four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, on campus to assist in recruiting gives Michigan State a significant advantage as these recruits experience the Spartan culture firsthand.
Jervis has been a key target for the Spartans. He was a standout in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam as he helped lead the NY Rens to the title game.
He is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 10 shooting guard in his class and the No. 64 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jervis is a prospect who would likely see immediate playing time at Michigan State if he were to commit to the Spartans.
“Based off Jase Richardson, they (Michigan State) let him go last season," the prospect told On3. "They let him do what he did as a freshman. And they’re looking forward to doing the same thing with me as well."
The prospect already has become close with the coaching staff.
“That’s my guy, Coach Thomas (Kelley)," Jervis told On3. "We have a great relationship. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, really. Coach (Doug) Wojcik, all of them, those are my guys.
Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan, recently joined in on Jervis' recruitment. The Wolverines have found success in that department under Dusty May, which makes Jervis' official visit to East Lansing all the more crucial.
