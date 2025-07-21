Bitter Rival Joins Recruiting War for Highly Touted MSU Target
After his excellent showing at the 2025 Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan, has decided to join the pursuit for one of the top shooting guards in the class of 2026.
Jasiah Jervis, a four-star shooting guard from New York, announced on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by the Wolverines.
Jervis helped lead his EYBL team, the NY Rens, to the Peach Jam championship on Sunday, where it fell to Bradley Beal Elite. The highly touted prospect raised his recruiting stock through his dominant week down in North Augusta, North Carolina, and now, the Wolverines have finally decided to take action.
Michigan and head coach Dusty May have been quite active on the recruiting trail this offseason, just as they were in the transfer portal back in the spring, bringing in arguably the best portal haul of any team in the nation.
The Spartans offered Jervis last month, joining the recruitment battle rather early, which could prove to be beneficial for them in the end.
He also holds offers from Illinois, NC State, Northwestern, Rutgers, St. John's, Texas, Tennessee and Villanova, among others.
Jervis is ranked the No. four class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in his class and the No. 99 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect gained national attention at Pearl Jam and was recognized as the MVP of Saturday's semifinal games by Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals.
If Jervis were to commit to Michigan State, he would likely have an immediate role, which means he would probably play at the wing, seeing as Kur Teng will have earned the starting shooting guard spot after this upcoming season.
“Based off Jase Richardson, they let him go last season," Jervis told On3. "They let him do what he did as a freshman. And they’re looking forward to doing the same thing with me as well."
If the Wolverines were to become a serious contender in Jervis' recruitment, the Spartans would have a strong case against the in-state rivals, considering they swept them last season as part of their dominant run to a Big Ten title.
