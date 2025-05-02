Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Four-Star Edge Rusher
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star edge rusher Rion Jackson out of Annapolis, Maryland, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earning the commitment of a player of his caliber is going to improve this roster tenfold in a few years.
For a program that struggled to disrupt the quarterback last year with just 19 sacks in 12 games, a guy like Jackson is a major need for head coach Jonathan Smith. They need ball hawks that have elite speed to blow past offensive tackles while using strength and size to shed the blocks.
Jackson had a monster sophomore season at Annapolis High School, putting up incredible numbers in just his second high school season. The 6-4, 215-pound pass rusher totaled 50 tackles, 16 of which were tackles for loss. He also added nine sacks and one forced fumble to his season stats.
Jackson helped lead his high school to an 8-3 record with a deep run into the Maryland 4A state playoffs. If he continues to improve at the clip that he has over the first two seasons of his career, a state championship may be on the horizon for Jackson.
With eight offers to his name so far, Jackson is receiving heavy interest from major programs such as Tennessee, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Georgia. The Spartans are going to be in the mix for the entirety of Jackson's recruiting process until he decides to commit elsewhere.
Jackson is ranked No. 7 in the state for the 2027 class and No. 30 at his position, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a rising star with two years of high school ball left to play, giving him even more time to develop as a player, mentally and physically.
Michigan State will likely need to get Jackson on campus over the next calendar year to help recruit him better. Coming from Maryland, Jackson is no stranger to the cold and should feel right at home when battling it out at Spartan Stadium against some of the top Big Ten teams in the country.
