How Impressive Was It for the Spartans to Land Umenyiora?
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many of their top targets at a plethora of different positions. This includes many positions on the defensive side of the football.
The football staff has done a great job when it comes to the defensive back room. They have lost out on a few targets, but they have won over many recruits as well. This includes landing non-commits and also flipping a pair of commits.
One of the players that they landed is TJ "Truth" Umenyiora, a very talented prospect from the Peach State. He attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, which is a hot spot for many of the state's best prospects. He ranks as the 953rd-best prospect in the country according to Rivals, and is also the 101st best player in the state and the 90th best at the cornerback position.
Umenyiora may not have the eye-catching ranking, but he plays in one of the toughest states in the country. The state of Georgia produces some of the most draft picks across the country and has a high production rate for college stars.
Umenyiora brings plenty of talent to the table, as well as key traits. One thing that is worth noting is the frame that he brings to the table, as he isn't some typical prospect who doesn't have a college-ready build, but the Spartans commit looks like a grown man to be a high schooler.
Umenyiora is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame, which is absolutely college-ready. If he can add a bit of weight, he would have an elite frame. He also has tons of talent, which has brought many other offers to the table. Some of these offers include the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and many more.
The biggest factor in this recruitment is the fact that the Spartans went down to the state of Georgia to land Umenyiora. He is easily one of the most underrated prospects in the country and in the state. This will help the Spartans build a pipeline in one of the most important areas on the United States map.
If Jonathan Smith can continue to build a pipeline in the state of Georgia, this will be a major piece to the puzzle, as this staff looks to turn things around for good.
