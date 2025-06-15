MSU Lands NFL Legacy, Three-Star CB From SEC Country
Michigan State football's success recruiting the class of 2026 continues.
On Saturday, class of 2026 three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans.
Umenyiora chose Michigan State over Auburn and Georgia Tech. He was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend.
The prospect plays for Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia. He is ranked the No. 118 class of 2026 recruit in Georgia and the No. 87 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Umenyiora had previewed his visit with Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk.
"Going into this visit, I'd say the Spartans are definitely high on my list," the prospect said. "I'm really interested in what they have to offer, and I'm excited to see if this visit can solidify them as a top contender. I'm also excited to interact with the players and connect with Coach (Jonathan) Smith!"
Umenyiora had told Sisk he was aiming "to have a decision made by the end of the summer." Clearly, the Spartans left an impression.
The prospect is the son of former NFL two-time Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who played 12 years in the NFL after being drafted by the New York Giants with the 56th overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft.
Osi Umenyiora was a master of forced and recovered fumbles. He would lead the league in forced fumbles with 10 in the 2010 season and also led the NFL in yards returned off fumbles with 86 in his final season. He returned four fumbles for touchdowns in his career.
Michigan State is now up to 13 commits from the class of 2026 -- the last nine have committed this month alone, and of those nine, eight have been on the defensive side of the ball.
The Spartans will wrap up their third weekend of official visits on Sunday and will have one more next weekend. It wouldn't be surprising if they land at least a few more commits by the end of that weekend.
