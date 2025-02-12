EXCLUSIVE: Top 2027 QB Prospect Details Long Relationship With MSU
Simply put, Trae Taylor is one of the finest quarterbacks in the 2027 class. The Carmel Catholic standout has 35 offers and Rivals lists him as a four-star and the No. 14 overall prospect in the class. As far as quarterbacks go, just three ranks ahead of him.
While the likelihood of Michigan State landing Taylor is slim right now, there is no doubt as to who had the head start on Taylor. Taylor recently posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"[Michigan State] was the 1st college to invite me to an elite prospect camp, and to a college game day visit. I was in 5th grade going into 6th. After that summer my dad only let me go to college camps for the most part."
Taylor described the occasion in-depth with me on Tuesday. The experience happened during the Mel Tucker era, when the former Spartans coach and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson were making moves on younger recruits (similar to what Jonathan Smith's staff is doing).
"I can say that my first out to me, first visit I ever went there was [sixth grade]," Taylor said. "Went there for a little camp, it was really good. I mean, Coach Johnson was still there, Coach Tucker was still there. Obviously, that's such a young age; it was a great time to be on college campus in front of coaches. ... Camp really was just working with the older boys; it was a high school group. ... I had a great time from as far as I can remember, it was a long time ago. I talked to Coach Johnson and Coach Tucker all the way up until the end of their time there, and with the new coaching staff coming in, I've actually been able to get in contact with them quite a bit."
The visits to East Lansing have continued for the Mundelein native.
"I've been up to Michigan State since they were there, and then they came to my school, actually," Taylor said. "Yeah, it's been a long time I've been in connection with Michigan State."
The 6-foot-3, 186-pound passer totes all the traits you would expect from a top prospect. QB Hit List's scouting report highlighted him as a "field manager who understands the game."
"Give him time and he'll make a defense pay. A super competitor who never gives up on a play. Strong throws made at every level," the evaluation states. " ... [H]is throws are made with precision. Shows good anticipation and timing of his receivers routes. Excellent ball location, up and away from defenders. Whether set in the pocket or on the go, his consistency remains."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.