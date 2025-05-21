Michigan State Finalist for 2026 Five-Star Forward
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the final teams in contention to land 2026 five-star power forward Ashlyn Koupal, one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. She has narrowed her search down to just five teams: Michigan State, TCU, Duke, Nebraska and Kansas, per 247Sports' Dushawn London.
Koupal hails from Wagner, South Dakota, being the No. 1 overall prospect in the state and the 5th-best power forward in the nation for her recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. She is a 6-2 dual-threat athlete who has the ability to score from outside the arc and within the paint.
247Sports women's basketball director of scouting Brandon Clay broke down Koupal's game and what makes her such a valuable piece for whichever school she decides to attend. She would be a major addition to a Spartans program that is gradually improving by the year.
"Koupal has the size and length to be an effective scorer in the front court," Clay wrote. "She demonstrated in multiple viewings this summer that she can shoot the three-pointer and score inside the paint. Koupal is a consistent threat in terms of productivity, with little variance in her performance from game to game.
"That is one of the highest compliments I can give a young prospect. She’ll defend, rebound, and play with effort in any situation."
If the Spartans are lucky enough to win the Koupal sweepstakes, they will have a key piece to build around over the next few seasons. This is a star player who can elevate the Spartans from a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament to one competing for a Final Four.
With Michigan State being one of the final five teams in contention, surrounded by other elite programs, it is a strong nod to head coach Robyn Fralick and the rest of her staff for marketing the Spartan program well enough for her to seek out East Lansing as a potential destination.
Koupal will likely make her decision over the next few months and could possibly narrow her decision to about two or three schools in the next few weeks. The Spartans will be on the lookout for their name to be called when the five-star makes her final decision.
