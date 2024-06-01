Talented LB Lists Michigan State in His Top-Seven Schools
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason as they continue to express interest in talented players nationwide. Michigan State has increased its visibility among recruits near and far, as they look to rebuild their football program.
More importantly, players nationwide have been paying attention to the Spartans, as Michigan State has routinely found itself among recruits' top schools, even if they chose to go elsewhere. It is all a part of the beginning of Coach Smith’s task of helping return Michigan State football to national prominence.
After having a successful month of May, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have ramped up their recruiting over the last few weeks as they look to add more recruits to their 2025 recruiting class. With official visits happening in June, Coach Smith and the Spartans are preparing for a busy month.
As Coach Smith looks to make an impression on talented recruits over the next few weeks, especially those from the Midwest, the Spartans have been listed as one of the top seven schools for a talented linebacker from the East Coast.
Linebacker Bradley Gompers recently announced his top seven schools. Gompers stands at 6-foot-3, and weighs about 200 pounds, giving Coach Smith and the Spartans a physical player they could potentially develop.
Although Gompers is currently unranked by the recruiting services, he still fits into the Spartans’ plans, as they certainly have room for his talent and skill set.
The Spartans will have plenty of competition for Gompers’ commitment. Gompers announced that Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, Maryland, Pitt, and Northwestern were also in his top seven, along with Michigan State.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has a quality list of schools to choose from. While Michigan State arguably has the best long term potential of all those schools, Gompers’ offer from Pitt will undoubtedly give him a lot to consider.
As Coach Smith and the Spartans look to turn things around after the last few seasons, they’ll need all the help they can get on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. Securing a player like Gompers’ commitment would add quality depth to their roster.
