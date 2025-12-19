Former MSU RB Coach Keith Bhonapha Finds New Landing Spot

One of the assistants from the Jonathan Smith era who has not been retained has found another job.

Former Michigan State assistant head coach, running backs coach, and co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha will be becoming the RBs coach at Cal under head coach Tosh Lupoi, according to an ESPN report . Bhonapha joined the MSU staff alongside Smith in 2024, following him to East Lansing from Oregon State.

Former Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha is reportedly accepting a job at Cal. | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

MSU has not found or made a direct replacement for Bhonapha's main role as running backs coach, but the Spartans did fill in at assistant HC and special teams coordinator by hiring LeVar Woods from Iowa.

Bhonapha is one of the first former assistants from the 2025 staff who has rebounded from the fallout of Smith's firing. Former Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams is another, as he is reportedly going to be joining the staff at Florida State.

Michigan State's assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha works with the running backs during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This does not entirely fall upon Bhonapha --- MSU's offensive line has also struggled --- but the Spartans have not had a great run game ever since Kenneth Walker III left campus. Michigan State's rushing offense ranked 110th in 2024 and then 108th in 2025 under Bhonapha's watch.

MSU had three running backs who saw serious touches this past season. Makhi Frazier got the most touches, totaling 520 yards and two touchdowns on 116 carries. Frazier is planning to enter the transfer portal and was committed to Oregon State, Smith, and Bhonapha before they went to East Lansing.

Next up was Elijah Tau-Tolliver , who averaged 1.4 more yards per carry than Frazier, totaling 428 yards on 72 rushes. That includes the longest play from scrimmage of Michigan State's season, an 85-yard burst against Minnesota. Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility and will not return next season.

In the third spot was Brandon Tullis , who is also a former Oregon State commit. He was the Spartans' physical back, totaling 301 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This was a much different backfield than what MSU had in 2024, which mostly featured Nate Carter and Kay'ron Lynch-Adams. Carter is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons and had 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season. Lynch-Adams ran for 649 yards and two scores.

MSU doesn't even really have an offensive staff right now. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins seems to have a shot at being retained, since he appears to still be recruiting, but everything else is a question mark. Michigan State's next offensive coordinator is still a mystery, and whoever Pat Fitzgerald chooses will end up being one of the most important decisions he'll make this offseason.

Former Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans on SI

