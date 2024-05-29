Talented Safety Speaks on Offer from Michigan State
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have remained active on the recruiting trail, finding various ways to get in front of as many talented recruits as fast as possible. Coach Smith and Secondary Coach Blue Adams recently added to their recruiting board when they offered a scholarship to a talented safety from the East Coast.
On May 28, the Spartans offered safety Sheldon Robinson a scholarship. The talented, 6-foot-2 safety holds other offers from many different schools nationwide, some of which are much closer to home. Other football programs that have offered Robinson a scholarship include Maryland, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Duke and Northwestern.
Robinson has been in contact with Michigan State since MSU’s general manager, Cole Moore, began contacting him in late March.
“I first came in contact with Coach Moore on March 31,” Robinson said, per Jason Killop of On3. “He wanted me to come up and visit, but I wasn’t able to make it. Last week, Coach Blue Adams came to watch me at our spring practice.
“I believe he liked the way I am able to make plays when the ball is in the air. While he was at practice, I had two interceptions during our 7v7 period.”
Robinson said he has a close relationship with Michigan State’s coaching staff, specifically Coach Adams. The safety says he and MSU’s coaching staff have a group chat going, which has helped strengthen the connection.
“I really like Coach Adams so far,” Robinson said. “I have been talking a lot with their recruiting staff. We have a group chat on iMessage, and they have been telling me some good information about Michigan State.”
According to On3 Sports, along with Michigan State, Robinson also has visits set up to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Virginia between late May and the first few weeks in June. Still, Robinson thinks highly of Michigan State’s football program and is interested in learning more.
“I feel like they have a great program, and I am interested in everything they have to offer,” Robinson said of Michigan State. “I would want to see what the area has besides football, especially since I could be living there for three to four years.”
