Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Get Good News on the Recruiting Trail
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is closing in on his first commitment of the 2025 class.
The Spartans haven't had the best luck on the trail so far. Five-star Braylon Collier, one of the biggest risers and most elite prospects in the class, left the Spartans out of his list of top teams.
That one hurt, as Collier's shooting prowess and ability to defend and manage the court were traits that matched the prototypical Izzo player. Another top Indiana prospect, four-star forward Trent Sisley, just committed to Indiana. The Spartans were recruiting Sisley heavily, too.
However, the good news is that the Spartans will be visited on Oct. 3 by forward Cam Ward, per 247Sports' Justin Thind. Ward is the No. 54 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 11-ranked power forward and the second-rated player in his home state of Maryland.
In an interview with Jamie Shaw of On3, Ward touted Michigan State and Izzo.
"Tom Izzo. I mean, I think that speaks for itself," Ward said. "He called me recently, and every time we talk, he tells me that I am his type of guy. And when you have a Hall of Fame-type coach tell you that you’re his type of guy, then you have to entertain that and see what is going on. Me, personally, I love that I’m his type of guy. So, I’m going to go up there and see what he is talking about and see what their plan is and how they plan to get me where I want to go.”
Ward also told Shaw what he was looking for in a program.
"One, having a family aspect is big for me," Ward said. "Two, having a development plan for me that is going to be consistent. I don’t want to show up and then just be on my own. I want tough love and tough coaching. So those two things and then, of course, a degree. I want to get a degree that is going to help me outside of basketball. My mom is big on the academic side. She keeps telling me that she is not going to let me go somewhere that does not have academics.
"I’d like to do something in sports, Sports Management or Sports Business. I was actually looking at Sports Medicine recently, but some schools recruiting me told me how taking Biology and Sciences might not line up with playing athletics, but some of the schools say it will line up. But I want to do something with sports."
The Spartans had a good showing with five-star Jalen Haralson on his visit. If they pull off the same with Ward, they could be set up for success.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
