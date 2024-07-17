Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Potentially Interested in Dual-Sport Phenom?
Kendre Harrison might be one of the best athletes in the 2026 class. For football, he is the No. 1 tight end in the class and the No. 6 overall prospect, per 247Sports. In basketball, the 6-foot-7, 243-pounder is the No. 5 power forward in the class and the No. 31 overall prospect.
Harrison holds 28 offers in football from programs such as Alabama, Colorado, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Florida. In basketball, Harrison has offers from North Carolina, NC State, Texas A&M and Florida State.
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo was recently in attendance at a Nike EYBL competition, where Harrison dropped 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 16U win.
Izzo has mostly been focused on the 2025 class, of course. He has not yet secured a 2025 recruit, but he is heavily pursuing top point guard Trey McKenney, an in-state phenom, and Ohio forward Niko Bundalo. Both are elite talents that have the traits and makeup that Izzo likes in a guard and forward, respectively. They could be key components to a potential championship run if added to Izzo's solid foundation he built with the 2023 and 2024 classes.
Other big 2025 targets are forwards Trent Sisley and Jordan Scott, who both have three-level scoring ability and fit the athletic "Stretch 4" mold that has dominated the modern game.
In the 2026 class, Izzo has offered three players -- point guards Jonathan Sanderson and RJ Livingston and shooting guard Gabriel Sularski. Now, Izzo is showing potential interest in Harrison.
The chances Harrison sees the court might be low. He is a prolific basketball player but a far more dominant football player. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins evaluated Harrison as a football player, and his analysis was glowing.
"A two-sport star with an intimidating frame that looks to be north of 6-foot-6," Ivins wrote. "Could be molded into a variety of different things, but ceiling might ultimately be highest as an in-line tight end given large catch radius and potential as a blocker. Rare size makes him a straight up mismatch for high school defenders, especially in the red zone as he fights for positioning. Not the sharpest route runner at this stage in his development, but can adjust to off-target throws and is a handful to bring down in the open field once he secures the prize.
"Will move people out of the way and open up run lanes, but improved technique will only allow him to make more of an impact at the point of attack. Must keep progressing and buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the tools to be a true difference-maker on Saturdays. Might also get a look on defense as he has flashed the ability to redirect and chase down quarterbacks."
Harrison was offered to play both basketball and football at North Carolina. The dual offer has made them the prospective favorite. Harrison recently released his top six teams, consisting of the Tar Heels, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, and Florida State.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.