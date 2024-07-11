Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Targeting Indiana PG?
The Michigan State Spartans have lots of options at point guard going forward. Jeremy Fears Jr. looks all the part to be head coach Tom Izzo's next great point guard. Izzo is looking into the future, too. He is recruiting top in-state point guard Trey McKenney, who is a Top 20 talent nationally and a player that could be the next great Flint native to don the Green and White.
Izzo is also looking ahead to the 2026 class, too. According to a report posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by HS Top Recruits, Izzo has been in heavy contact with Indiana point guard Dezhon Hall.
The news should not be surprising. Hall visited the Spartans last September, per On3. Hall had been recruited by Director of Recruiting Jon Borovich and assistant coach Doug Wojcik. He told On3 he thought the Spartans had a great staff and program and that he was interested.
"The history speaks for itself," Hall said. "Also, the coaching staff is amazing and Michigan State produces NBA prospects almost every year ... I toured the campus and facilities ... Played in an open gym with the guys and held my own so that was pretty cool. Then after we went to the tailgate and after that was the football game."
Of the experience, Hall said it was "lit."
"My family and I had a great time. We can’t wait to go back," Hall said. "One of the main things that stood out was students were coming up to me telling me how Michigan State was such a great school and how I should attend."
At that point, Hall's main contact had been Wojcik, whom he called a "great guy." Hall also said good things about Izzo.
"I think Coach Izzo is a pretty cool coach. He seems hands on with hands on with his players," he said. "From watching how he coaches the players, I like his coaching style."
Hall is the No. 48 shooting guard in the class, per On3. He is the No. 2 prospect from Indiana. Hall has offers from Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Illinois, among others. Interestingly, Hall does not have an offer from the Spartans. That could change soon, however.
