Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Targeting Key Midwest State in Recruiting
"Hoosiers," Bobby Knight, Larry Bird and Reggie Miller. The state of Indiana is all about basketball. That much is well-documented.
The state breeds basketball talent, and that is why the Michigan State Spartans are recruiting the state so heavily.
How fitting that Tom Izzo, the pre-eminent coach of the Midwest (the geographical region is practically interchangeable with "Big Ten conference" -- even with the addition of the West Coast schools) since Knight, is looking to land Hoosier-state talent.
The 2023 class, arguably Izzo's best when it comes to recruit pedigree, headlined by five-star Indianapolis native Xavier Booker. Booker was the No. 11 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. Now, Booker is looking to be a big-time factor in Year 2 and live up to his hype.
Izzo's 2024 class had no commits from the state, but he was targeting another elite big man in Flory Bidunga. Bidunga was the No. 14 overall player. 247Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein called Bidunga the "most athletically gifted big man in the national class."
"He’s extremely long with broad shoulders and a wide wingspan," Finkelstein wrote. "He’s already powerful and physically imposing, yet still has plenty of room on his frame to keep adding more muscle mass. When he’s committed to sprinting the floor, there isn’t another big man in the national class who can match him from rim-to-rim. Most of all, Bidunga is an exceptional leaper, who is both quick and explosive off his feet."
Bidunga ultimately chose Kansas.
In the 2025 class, the highly-selective Hall-of-Fame coach has offered four Indiana natives. The Spartans are currently out of the race for four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, but they are set to be visited by five-star forward Jalen Haralson on Sept. 14. Haralson is the No. 9 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Haralson's La Lumiere teammate, Darius Adams, also has a Spartans offer among his 18 total. The 6-foot-5 combo guard is the No. 17-ranked player in the class. The only player in the state that is better than him is Haralson.
Four-star forward Trent Sisley is a priority Izzo target, who is a Lincoln City native. Just this summer, he transferred from Heritage Hills to the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida to finish out his high school career.
In the 2026 class, the Spartans offered guard Steven Reynolds, a South Bend native. Reynolds is the the state's No. 1 player in the class.
