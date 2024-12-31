Top 2026 Hoops Target Took Big Step with MSU, Izzo
The No. 22 Michigan State Spartans beat the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday by a score of 80-62. While Coach Tom Izzo should be happy with the team's performance the night before New Year's Eve, the fact that the performance was in front of 2026 top priority Steven Reynolds III lends for even more celebration.
Reynolds is the No. 1 target for the Spartans in the class. There's a good reason as to why Reynolds and Michigan State have been tied together since the summer. Reynolds is being pursued by some of the top programs in the country, so his attendance in East Lansing is all the more vital.
I was able to speak to Reynolds at his high school, South Bend Washington, this past fall. He seemed truly interested in what the Spartans had to offer and cited a strong record of NBA players from Izzo.
"Just how they develop their players; I've seen over time how they keep their players, they haven't went to the portal much," Reynolds said. "So I've noticed that they definitely want to develop and keep their players and transforming them into better players once they get there."
And Izzo?
"He's [Izzo] been more laid back through the years, obviously, getting older and stuff," Reynolds said. "But he's definitely a fiery coach that really gets on you, but he really wants what's best for you at the end of the day."
Reynolds is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana's 2026 class and one of the top guards in the nation. Izzo asks a lot of his point guards, which is why he has produced so many successful ones from Mateen Cleaves to Cassius Winston. Reynolds is aware of that fact. He is a taller guard at 6-foot-5, and a rebounding point guard with Reynolds' IQ, vision, and scoring ability could be a potent force in Izzo's system.
"It's definitely intriguing, obviously, you know having the bigger guards like the most recent one would be AJ Hoggard, and it's people like that who are bigger and can rebound and push it from the rebound," Reynolds said. "So, it's definitely intriguing, knowing that I can fit and play in that system."
2025 will be what makes or breaks the Spartans' chances at landing Reynolds.
