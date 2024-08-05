Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 16
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024
CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 53, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 16
Recent Offers
2026:
DB Amir Morelan, Port Huron Northern (MI), Position: N/A
6-foot-2, 175-pounds
4 offers
Observation:
What is the Prototypical Spartan 'Backer?
Nutshell answer: It varies.
Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi's answer:
"Long, athletic, and smart. That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
See Di'Mari Malone and DJ White.
Florida Atlantic Attendance
Numerous 2026 and 2027 targets will be in attendance at the Spartans' home opener against FAU. It will be interesting to see which leave with offers.
One player of note is Detroit Jesuit High School's Braden Chaffin, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound 2027 interior offensive lineman. Chaffin has three offers -- Central Michigan, Kent State and Marshall. Northwestern has shown interest in the soon-to-be sophomore.
6-foot-5, 290-pound 2027 offensive tackle Lual Aleu will be a priority, too.
