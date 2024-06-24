Weekly Spartan Football Recruiting Review, June 24
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars:
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 10
June 21-23 Official Visit
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 81
6-foot-2, 200 pounds
23 offers
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82
6-foot-8, 288 pounds
16 offers
CB Vanzale Hinton, Paducah Tilghman (KY), Position: 45
6-foot and a half, 185 pounds
Committed to Vanderbilt, 14 offers
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Committed to Michigan State, 21 offers
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Position: 103
6-foot, 184 pounds
21 offers
Recent Offers
2025:
LB Kellen Wiley, Hillsborough (FL), Not Rated
6-foot-5, 220 pounds
12 offers
2026:
DL Cameron Brickle, Malvern Prep (PA), Not Rated
6-foot-1 and a half, 305-pounds
27 offers
247Sports' Greg Biggins says: "Powerful kid, heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet ... a true nose who can take on double teams and still make plays ... it's easy to see he's a high Power 4 prospect with a lot of natural talent."
DL King Liggins, Brother Rice (IL), Position: 41
6-foot-4, 265 pounds
12 offers
QB Michael Clayton II, Seminole (FL), Position: 35
6-foot-3 and a half, 200 pounds
25 offers
OT Adam Guthrie, Miami Trace (OH), Position: 28
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
30 offers
DL Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison (OH), Position: 25
6-foot-1 and a half, 265 pounds
18 offers
Edge Fameitau Siale, O'Dea (WA), Position: 36
6-foot-4, 250 pounds
15 offers
OT Kingston Kerkhoff, Curtis Senior (WA), Not Rated
6-foot-6, 255 pounds
6 offers
DL Bott Mulitalo, Lone Peak (UT), Position: 7
6-foot-4, 260-pounds
16 offers
Biggins says: "Productive edge rusher who will likely slide inside and play tackle/3-tech in college ... Strong and physical and gets a consistent push up the field ... Has a variety of pass rush moves ... Has quick feet and a really nice combination of length and power ... High motor athlete with a really nice all around game and has the talent to play for anyone in the country."
S Craig Tutt, Oakland (TN), Position: 21
6-foot, 180 pounds
22 offers
CB Joshua Holland, St. John Bosco (CA), Position: 24
6-foot-2 and a half, 175-pounds
11 offers
Edge Simote Katoanga, J Serra Catholic (CA), Position: 26
6-foot-5, 240 pounds
17 offers
Edge David Schwerzel, O'Dea (WA), Position: 29
6-foot-4, 255 pounds
10 offers
247Sports' Brandon Huffman says: "With his size, quickness and strength, he'll easily be among the most heavily recruited players in the region in his class ... his future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease."
2028:
QB Donald Tabron II, Cass Tech (MI), Not Rated
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
8 offers
Observation:
Quarterbacks playing O'Dea High School will not have a fun time.
Commitment Watch:
June 25
2025 DL Brad Fitzgibbon will make his announcement. Fitzgibbon's Top 3 consists of Michigan State, Iowa, and Kansas. His last official visit was at Iowa. 247Sports' Crystal Ball favors Iowa.
2025 Aydan West will make his announcement. The Spartans offered West late, but West took his last official visit to Michigan State.
June 28
2025 OL Darius Afalava will make his announcement. Afalava really likes the Spartans. It will come down to the Spartans, Utah, Oklahoma, and Washington.
July 2
2025 ATH Bryson Williams will make his announcement. Has Spartans among his top teams, and took his last official visit to Michigan State.
Other
Two top 2025 offensive linemen, Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and Justin Bell, will make their announcements sometime in the near future. No specific date has been listed, but both visited East Lansing and have the Spartans high on their lists.
