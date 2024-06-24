Spartan Nation

Weekly Spartan Football Recruiting Review, June 24

Spartan Nation recaps all things Michigan State Spartans football recruiting in this weekly Monday morning recap, keeping you updated with everything Green and White recruiting!

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Spartan Nation will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!

Spartan Nation brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!

*All ratings from 247Sports

2025 Recruiting Class Commits:

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars:

QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024

LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024

LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024

TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024

RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024

WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024

IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024

WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024

TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024

CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024

2025 Commit Total: 10

June 21-23 Official Visit

ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 81

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

23 offers

OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82

6-foot-8, 288 pounds

16 offers

CB Vanzale Hinton, Paducah Tilghman (KY), Position: 45

6-foot and a half, 185 pounds

Committed to Vanderbilt, 14 offers

CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Committed to Michigan State, 21 offers

CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Position: 103

6-foot, 184 pounds

21 offers

Recent Offers

2025:

LB Kellen Wiley, Hillsborough (FL), Not Rated

6-foot-5, 220 pounds

12 offers

2026:

DL Cameron Brickle, Malvern Prep (PA), Not Rated

6-foot-1 and a half, 305-pounds

27 offers

247Sports' Greg Biggins says: "Powerful kid, heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet ... a true nose who can take on double teams and still make plays ... it's easy to see he's a high Power 4 prospect with a lot of natural talent."

DL King Liggins, Brother Rice (IL), Position: 41

6-foot-4, 265 pounds

12 offers

QB Michael Clayton II, Seminole (FL), Position: 35

6-foot-3 and a half, 200 pounds

25 offers

OT Adam Guthrie, Miami Trace (OH), Position: 28

6-foot-7, 285 pounds

30 offers

DL Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison (OH), Position: 25

6-foot-1 and a half, 265 pounds

18 offers

Edge Fameitau Siale, O'Dea (WA), Position: 36

6-foot-4, 250 pounds

15 offers

OT Kingston Kerkhoff, Curtis Senior (WA), Not Rated

6-foot-6, 255 pounds

6 offers

DL Bott Mulitalo, Lone Peak (UT), Position: 7

6-foot-4, 260-pounds

16 offers

Biggins says: "Productive edge rusher who will likely slide inside and play tackle/3-tech in college ... Strong and physical and gets a consistent push up the field ... Has a variety of pass rush moves ... Has quick feet and a really nice combination of length and power ... High motor athlete with a really nice all around game and has the talent to play for anyone in the country."

S Craig Tutt, Oakland (TN), Position: 21

6-foot, 180 pounds

22 offers

CB Joshua Holland, St. John Bosco (CA), Position: 24

6-foot-2 and a half, 175-pounds

11 offers

Edge Simote Katoanga, J Serra Catholic (CA), Position: 26

6-foot-5, 240 pounds

17 offers

Edge David Schwerzel, O'Dea (WA), Position: 29

6-foot-4, 255 pounds

10 offers

247Sports' Brandon Huffman says: "With his size, quickness and strength, he'll easily be among the most heavily recruited players in the region in his class ... his future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease."

2028:

QB Donald Tabron II, Cass Tech (MI), Not Rated

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

8 offers

Observation:

Quarterbacks playing O'Dea High School will not have a fun time.

Commitment Watch:

June 25

2025 DL Brad Fitzgibbon will make his announcement. Fitzgibbon's Top 3 consists of Michigan State, Iowa, and Kansas. His last official visit was at Iowa. 247Sports' Crystal Ball favors Iowa.

2025 Aydan West will make his announcement. The Spartans offered West late, but West took his last official visit to Michigan State.

June 28

2025 OL Darius Afalava will make his announcement. Afalava really likes the Spartans. It will come down to the Spartans, Utah, Oklahoma, and Washington.

July 2

2025 ATH Bryson Williams will make his announcement. Has Spartans among his top teams, and took his last official visit to Michigan State.

Other

Two top 2025 offensive linemen, Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and Justin Bell, will make their announcements sometime in the near future. No specific date has been listed, but both visited East Lansing and have the Spartans high on their lists.

