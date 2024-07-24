What Has Stood Out to MSU's Jonathan Smith About In-State Recruiting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting their home state hard under head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith made it clear Day 1 that he wanted to restore the Spartans' recruiting presence in the Midwest as a whole, but there is no place like home when it comes to college recruiting. Michigan would be the top priority for Smith.
So far, Smith has found success in the state. Seven of his 15 2025 recruits are from the Mitten. Some of his highest-rated recruits in the class (four out of the top five), like defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, linebackers Di'Mari Malone and DJ White, and running back Jace Clarizio, are Michigan natives.
At Big Ten Football Media Days, Smith discussed what stood out to him the most in his time recruiting his new home state.
"[I've] been impressed with the high school coaches, the schemes, how much they give to the game, help develop their programs they run. I've been impressed with that," Smith said. "I think there's good talent in the state, that stands out."
Of Smith's seven Michigan commits, three were from the month of June. The month as a whole was successful for the Spartans, as they landed nine commits. Notably, the Spartans secured three targets that they were late in offering -- cornerback Aydan West, offensive tackle Justin Bell, and Simmons.
The come-from-behind recruiting wins were part of a resounding victory for Smith and his staff.
"It was huge. Yeah, we had a bunch of visitors going to camps, had our own camps so we evaluated, [looked at] some things," Smith said. "I think we got a lot done in the month of June."
Orchard Lake St. Mary's prep recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon, who has three players committed to Smith, said it's "refreshing to see that type of effort."
The Spartans' Michigan pipeline was something lost in the Mel Tucker era. Tucker, in an attempt to compete with SEC schools for such talent, left behind his home state and the surrounding Midwest region. Smith is looking to rebuild the pipeline while also maintaining the one he so carefully cultivated while at Oregon State -- the West Coast.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
