WATCH: MSU's Alante Brown Talks Special Teams and Mark Dantonio

See what the Spartans' wide receiver had to say about his critical role on special teams and what it was like to be recruited by Mark Dantonio.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State WR Alante Brown talks to the media on Sept. 9, 2025.
Michigan State WR Alante Brown talks to the media on Sept. 9, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State wide reciever and starting kick returner Alante Brown talked about a wide variety of topics, from his great day on special teams against Boston College to what it was like to get recruited by Mark Dantonio back in high school.

You can watch the entirety of Brown's press conference from Tuesday down below.

Watch here:

Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media on Monday. He recapped the team's 42-40 victory over Boston College and also previewed the team's Week 3 matchup versus Youngstown State.

Below is a partial transcript of Smith's opening statement.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the press on Sept. 8, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on S

“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles runs with the ball during the Spartans' game against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025. MSU won the game 42-40 in double overtime. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on.

Bill O'Brien and Dylan Lonerga
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien celebrates with Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) after a scoring drive in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

“Defensively --- Boston College, Coach O'Brien, the quarterback, they made it hard schematically. Felt like after the game we needed to be able to make the quarterback more uncomfortable.

“He (Lonergan) did a great job getting the ball out pretty quickly. There wasn't a lot of times he was just sit there, patting the ball, patting the ball. This thing is coming out pretty quick.”

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a punt for a big gain against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

