MSU Athletic Department Takes Big Step in Modernizing NIL, Fundraising
Michigan State made an important step Friday morning in adapting to the new world of college athletics, as MSU's Board of Trustees authorized the creation of Spartan Ventures.
It will be a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation that is directly affiliated with the university that "will focus on maximizing revenue generating opportunities, supporting NIL opportunities for student-athletes, and establishes a more focused approach to fundraising, enhancing a first-class experience for student-athletes, donors and external partners," per a press release from the school.
There will also be the Spartan Athletics Foundation, a subsidiary of Spartan Ventures. Both corporations are expected to fully launch in summer 2026.
“College athletics is evolving rapidly, and this model allows Michigan State to remain proactive,” Michigan State athletic director J Batt said in the same press release. "We will continue to prioritize our student-athletes’ experience, education, and well-being while building a sustainable future for the next generation of Spartans.
“Spartan Ventures will provide the structure to operate with strategic innovation in a changing athletic landscape, providing the resources required for the department to achieve excellence, reclaiming our place as a Top 10 athletic department nationally.
"I’m grateful to the Board of Trustees and President [Kevin] Guskiewicz for their support of this modernized approach to maximizing our world-class athletics program."
What It Means
This is one of the first big, public moves that Batt has made to try and jolt MSU's fundraising efforts. A big reason Batt was hired to be Michigan State's AD in June was because of how good he was at it as both a deputy AD at Alabama and as the AD at Georgia Tech.
Batt also said in the press release that Spartan Ventures will "greatly enhance the NIL opportunities" for student-athletes and that "donors and corporate partners will enjoy an improved experience and new opportunities to engage" with the school's brand.
According to the executive action summary from Michigan State's Board of Trustees, Spartan Ventures will also "serve as a recognized administrator for the commercialization of certain broadcast media rights, licenses, and related intellectual property of Michigan State University and its department of athletics."
Essentially, what Batt and Michigan State seem to be doing is taking many of its operations within the athletic department that are meant to generate revenue and NIL and moving them to Spartan Ventures, which is technically a separate, independent company.
Per the press release, "the new structure is designed to provide greater flexibility in business operations" with the school's values still in mind.
Spartan Ventures will have a board of directors, which will include representatives from MSU's administration.
