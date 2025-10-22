Spartan Nation

Remembering MSU's Dominant Stretch Against Michigan

Michigan State used to have no problems with Michigan in the early 2010s.

Carter Landis

Nov 2, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 29-6. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 29-6. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans used to be the big dogs on the block against Michigan back in the day. 

When Mark Dantonio took over as the head coach, he stoked the rivalry fires and sparked a dominant run over the in-state rivals. He finished his career with an 8-5 record over the Wolverines, and his last few bad years skewed how dominant he really was. 

While things haven’t felt like that in a while, and the Spartans are trying to avoid a fifth straight loss and a fourth straight to their rivals, it’s always fun to look back on a dominant stretch from MSU against the team that claims to be so far above them. 

Let’s revisit the years when MSU would take care of Michigan in the field. 

2010: Michigan State 34, Michigan 17

Oct. 9, 2010: Michigan State 34, Michigan 17, Michigan Stadium: Mark Dantonio was back on the sideline and the defense was back in a groove, picking off three Denard Robinson passes, as MSU scored 24 unanswered in the second and third quarter to once again knock off the Wolverines. Mark Dantonio Michigan / Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Spartans went to Ann Arbor and dominated Michigan in 2010, going up by two scores in the second half and never looking back. 

Two Spartan running backs, Edwin Baker and Le’Veon Bell, had long touchdown runs, gashing a talented Michigan defense. MSU’s defense held Denard Robinson in check for much of the day, forcing him into three interceptions. 

MSU moved to 6-0 after this game, and the Spartans would go on to play in the Big Ten Championship game. 

2011: Michigan State 28, Michigan 14

October 15, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts to take snap against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins went out with an undefeated record against Michigan after the 2011 game, throwing for two touchdowns to Keshawn Martin and leading the Spartans over the Wolverines. 

Isaiah Lewis recorded a pick-six on Robinson, and MSU moved to 5-1. 

2013: Michigan State 29, Michigan 6

Nov 2, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Damon Knox (93) tries to tackle Michigan Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner (98) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Spartans beat the Wolverines 29-6. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

After losing in 2012 on a game-ending field goal, the Spartans put together one of the most dominant defensive performances in college football history. 

MSU held Devin Gardner and the Wolverines’ offense to -48 yards, constantly crushing him in the backfield. The Spartan offense did just enough to keep Michigan at bay, as Connor Cook and the squad went on to win the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl. 

2014: Michigan State 35, Michigan 11

Oct 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) runs the ball against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Delano Hill (44) during the first quarter of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

In 2014, it was more of the same. MSU dominated on the ground, as former star running back Jeremy Langford ran for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans moved to 7-1 that season, and they would eventually go on to win the Cotton Bowl. 

2015: Michigan State 27, Michigan 23

Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) dives into the end zone for a game winning touchdown as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State 27-23. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In 2015, Sean McDonough uttered the words that MSU fans will remember forever. 

“Woah, he has trouble with the snap!” 

With just 10 seconds left, MSU sent all 11 players after Michigan punter Blake O’Neill, who dropped the punt, and Jalen Watts-Jackson became a Spartan legend on just one play. 

Will MSU ever reach these heights again? It’s hard to say, but if J Batt can funnel money into the program and Jonathan Smith can turn things around, it is possible.

