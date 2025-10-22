Remembering MSU's Dominant Stretch Against Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans used to be the big dogs on the block against Michigan back in the day.
When Mark Dantonio took over as the head coach, he stoked the rivalry fires and sparked a dominant run over the in-state rivals. He finished his career with an 8-5 record over the Wolverines, and his last few bad years skewed how dominant he really was.
While things haven’t felt like that in a while, and the Spartans are trying to avoid a fifth straight loss and a fourth straight to their rivals, it’s always fun to look back on a dominant stretch from MSU against the team that claims to be so far above them.
Let’s revisit the years when MSU would take care of Michigan in the field.
2010: Michigan State 34, Michigan 17
The Spartans went to Ann Arbor and dominated Michigan in 2010, going up by two scores in the second half and never looking back.
Two Spartan running backs, Edwin Baker and Le’Veon Bell, had long touchdown runs, gashing a talented Michigan defense. MSU’s defense held Denard Robinson in check for much of the day, forcing him into three interceptions.
MSU moved to 6-0 after this game, and the Spartans would go on to play in the Big Ten Championship game.
2011: Michigan State 28, Michigan 14
Kirk Cousins went out with an undefeated record against Michigan after the 2011 game, throwing for two touchdowns to Keshawn Martin and leading the Spartans over the Wolverines.
Isaiah Lewis recorded a pick-six on Robinson, and MSU moved to 5-1.
2013: Michigan State 29, Michigan 6
After losing in 2012 on a game-ending field goal, the Spartans put together one of the most dominant defensive performances in college football history.
MSU held Devin Gardner and the Wolverines’ offense to -48 yards, constantly crushing him in the backfield. The Spartan offense did just enough to keep Michigan at bay, as Connor Cook and the squad went on to win the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl.
2014: Michigan State 35, Michigan 11
In 2014, it was more of the same. MSU dominated on the ground, as former star running back Jeremy Langford ran for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans moved to 7-1 that season, and they would eventually go on to win the Cotton Bowl.
2015: Michigan State 27, Michigan 23
In 2015, Sean McDonough uttered the words that MSU fans will remember forever.
“Woah, he has trouble with the snap!”
With just 10 seconds left, MSU sent all 11 players after Michigan punter Blake O’Neill, who dropped the punt, and Jalen Watts-Jackson became a Spartan legend on just one play.
Will MSU ever reach these heights again? It’s hard to say, but if J Batt can funnel money into the program and Jonathan Smith can turn things around, it is possible.
