What Went Wrong in MSU's 2024 Loss to Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to get back into the win column by beating their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, at home this Saturday.
Morale has been at a serious low for the Spartan football program this season, and Michigan has a chance to twist the knife with a blowout victory, its fourth straight in the series. If Jonathan Smith cannot beat the Wolverines, his seat will get much, much hotter.
Smith is already 0-1 against Michigan in his short time leading the Spartans, losing last year’s game in an inexplicable way and causing many in Spartan Nation to lose faith.
MSU fell to Michigan last season, 24-17, but the team had several opportunities to win the game.
Let’s break down what went wrong for the Spartans in last year’s matchup and see if the team can get revenge this season.
What went wrong?
MSU had a good drive to start the game, but Smith decided to kick a short field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal. Jonathan Kim missed the chip-shot, and Smith admitted during a sideline interview that he should have gone for it.
The Spartans put together a nice drive after a defensive stop, running the ball well and finding open receivers. The drive culminated in a Nate Carter touchdown run to give MSU a 7-0 lead.
MSU led 7-6 right before the half, but instead of taking the lead into halftime, Smith ran a passing play for Aidan Chiles, who was sacked from behind and lost the ball. Michigan kicked a field goal to take the lead and got the ball back in the second half.
The Spartans trailed 16-7 after an Alex Orji touchdown run. The Spartans were not stopping the Wolverines on the ground or covering future NFL tight end Colston Loveland, the Wolverines’ only threatening receiver.
Michigan’s secondary also struggled last season, ranking in the 90s in passing defense. However, Chiles only threw the ball 23 times, and MSU failed to get the ball to its best player, Nick Marsh, enough.
Avoidable mistakes, costly coaching decisions, and failure to know Michigan’s personnel sunk the Spartans in this game. Smith must prepare better for a more talented Michigan team, or his days in East Lansing might be numbered.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what you think went wrong against Michigan last season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.