Will a Win Over Michigan Secure Smith’s Future at MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to avoid falling to 3-5 as the Michigan Wolverines come to East Lansing.
The Spartans have not beaten the Wolverines since Kenneth Walker III’s five-touchdown performance, which should have won him the Heisman Trophy. MSU is on a three-game losing streak against its bitter rivals.
MSU has lost its last four games, and if Jonathan Smith cannot beat the Spartans’ bitter rivals, his job may be on the line.
However, a win at home against Michigan might put him back in the good graces of Spartan fans. Will Smith get off the hot seat against the Wolverines?
The Spartans have lost their last four games, and bowl eligibility feels out of the question at this point in the season. MSU might not have three more wins on the schedule, but that could change if Smith can rally his team for a victory against its bitter rival.
MSU has struggled tremendously on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 35+ points in the last four games. Several factors have contributed to that poor stretch, but the Spartans’ poor defensive performance this season has been inexcusable.
Michigan is not the most prolific offensive team, but the Spartans will struggle if the pass-rush cannot get home against quarterback Bryce Underwood.
The Wolverines do not pass the ball as much as other teams, but Underwood, arguably the most talented freshman quarterback in the Big Ten, will have a big day if he is not pressured.
Smith’s Spartans have not played well this season after missing a bowl game in 2024, his first season. Some fans were impatient with Smith after he struggled in year one, and he has not gotten into their good graces with how the team has played in 2025.
The path to three more wins feels treacherous with the Spartans losing the last four games, and a loss to the self-proclaimed ‘Big Brother’ might be the end of Smith’s tenure at Michigan State.
A win may convince fans that Smith has the team moving in the right direction, as he came from the West Coast and doesn’t understand the rivalry as well as someone from the Midwest.
Will the Spartans beat Michigan and get their season back on track? Or will they lose and put the proverbial nail in Smith’s coffin?
We will find out next Saturday.
