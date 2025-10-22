MSU Extends Offer To Top RB In Class of 2030
While it seems a bit unnecessary, Michigan State has joined the party in sending an offer to 8th-grade running back Cooper Jones. Jones is one of the most highly regarded RB prospects in recent memory and is undoubtedly the No. 1 back in the Class of 2030.
Jones will attend Westlake High School in Austin, TX. He currently stands 5'10'', 175 pounds, but who knows what those numbers could be by his senior season. Regardless, head coach Jonathan Smith and company sent an offer his way.
Cooper Jones' Latest Offer Comes From MSU
Jones pinned a post on social media that shares that his first offer came from SMU on September 7. All things considered, MSU isn't too late to the party. When people are writing about Jones' recruitment process in 2028 and beyond, they'll look back and see that MSU offered just over one month after that.
His bio currently reads, "UA Next 8th Grade All American RB", which is quite the accomplishment. An 8th grader receiving college offers is one thing, but it's clear just how talented the Class of 2030 running back is.
He has a link to his Hudl as well, one of the main resources future recruits use to show off their highlights. Clearly, Jones has his stuff together and is taking this recruiting process extremely seriously.
Keith Bhonapha extended the offer to Jones, as he just did with 2027 four-star Isaiah Rogers. Bhonapha has been doing everything in his power to build up this Spartans running back room, one of the key areas they know they need to improve on.
The State Of MSU's Run-Game
While they're coming off a game against the now No. 2 team in the nation, MSU's run game was close to non-existent. In a mind-boggling statistic, QB Aidan Chiles led the way with eight carries for 48 yards. His longest carry of the day was for 64 yards.
If it weren't for that explosive carry, Michigan State's rushing total of 74 yards would've barely been double digits. Senior RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver had just five carries for 13 yards as freshman Alessio Milivojevic added nine yards on two carries.
The worst of the bunch was sophomore Makhi Frazier who had seven carries for just one yard. Calling the Spartans performance in the run-game a disaster feels like an understatement. While they'll have plenty of time to fix that aspect of their game by 2030, Jones remains a key piece that would undoubtedly change their offense.
