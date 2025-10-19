Breaking Down Yet Another Blowout Loss for Michigan State
Indiana entered Saturday as the No. 3 team in the country. Michigan State had been doing nothing but scuffle through a 0-3 start to Big Ten play. Both teams played like that, as the Hoosiers rolled over the Spartans, 38-13.
This is pointing out the obvious, but MSU has been bad this season. What is starting to become a bit disheartening about it is that the Spartans are being held to the standards of a bad team.
No one was thrilled with a 25-point loss, obviously, but there was some talk during Jonathan Smith's and the players' press conferences on the "progress" the team made. That's totally OK when it's August or September. That's never a great sign when it's mid-to-late October and there are now only five games left.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down the things I noticed from Bloomington during and after the loss, and what everything means for MSU's future.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
In addition, a transcript of Smith's opening statement after the game has been provided.
Transcript
SMITH: Congrats to Indiana, it's a good football team. They beat us today.
Going into the game, especially in the first half, wanted to put a lot of drives together, possess the ball. There was a lot that we were able to execute that besides just being a little flat outmatched, touchdown scores.
The first drive took a while, three points. They answered with seven, took another one to take the lead back.
But then at the end of the half, got away from us a little bit of a two-minute driver to punch the thing in and go up 21-10 at halftime.
And then in the second half, wanted to be able to (possess it more), similar, but we gotta be able to finish on the offensive end, just be matching scores.
And then obviously, trying to get a stop didn't take place soon enough.
Early in the third quarter, a couple of deep balls on a young corner; Ayden West is going to be a really good player here, that kind of thing. But then it got away from us in the fourth.
And that's a good football team. Margin for error against a good football team is pretty small.
You look at the tackling, we gotta tackle better. A couple of opportunities to have better plays there, and we just did not have it today.
