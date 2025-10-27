Michigan State Football Faces Critical Next Steps
Michigan State has seen its biggest, and potentially last, opportunity remaining come and go with its 31-20 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.
The Spartans are 3-5 overall; 0-5 in Big Ten play. None of the conference games have even been within 10 points.
Now through 20 games, MSU head coach Jonathan Smith sits at 8-12 overall with a 3-11 mark against Big Ten teams. The clock is ticking, and it feels like it's getting closer and closer to zero. Smith and his staff need to find a way to rally the team when there really is not much to rally around.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's go through the remaining four games for the Spartans, how the team might respond, and talk some more about Smith.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Additionally, a partial transcript from Smith's press conference following the Michigan loss has been provided.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: Obviously, it's not good enough. I had these guys prepared throughout the week, energized for this one, and came down to sloppy play.
I look at the first half offensively; penalties, lack of execution.
Pleased defensively bowing up and getting the ball. First drive, bowing up, holding them to a field goal. Defensively, up on the first half, they kept us in that one.
And then getting into the start of the second half, got a couple of tough drives in the third quarter. Finally get an answer offensively and got opportunities twice. Their side of the field, fourth down, don't get it done.
And just was not good enough to overcome some of the penalties we inflicted on ourselves. A couple of tough calls, not good enough tonight.
Q: I'm wondering about the penalties. In particular, I think you finished with 12 for 105 [yards], which obviously is a lot. But in particular, the offsides call [on Malcolm Bell] as one of them. And then some of the other opportunities, like with Kelly. Early on, the Omari Kelly play that you didn't challenge, that looked like it got knocked out when he was—
SMITH: That's what they described to me on Kelly's catch on the sideline. He didn't complete the catch. 'They're looking at a coach, they're looking at a coach.' I didn't feel confident on that one.
Q: And the offsides on Malcolm, kind of what we were told or what you saw?
SMITH: Told he was offsides, and I've seen that call go either way. I'll put it that way.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game against Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.