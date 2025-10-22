No. 2 EDGE in Michigan Set To Visit MSU
After dropping their fourth straight, Michigan State will have to regroup, knowing Asher Newman will be in attendance for their October 25 game. Newman, who is listed as the No. 2 EDGE rusher in Michigan, couldn't have picked a more intriguing game to visit.
While he has his sights set on the Spartans, head coach Jonathan Smith is tasked with going up against No. 25-ranked Michigan. As part of a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on NBC, all eyes will be on the critically acclaimed rivalry game.
ESPN Analytics gives MSU just a 12.2% chance to win, but the outcome of this game likely won't sway Newman's team preference. At the end of the day, the Spartans know how huge an addition Newman would be to their Class of 2027.
Asher Newman's Game Day Visit
Newman, who isn't new to MSU's recruitment board, will be a key recruit attending the Spartans vs. Wolverines rivalry game. Records aside, anything can happen at Spartan Stadium as Smith and company will look to put on a show for their potential future EDGE rusher.
- "I will be at MSU this Saturday (10-25), for a game day visit," Newman said. "Super excited to get back on campus!! #GoGreen" as he tagged MSU Director of Recruitng Communications Malik Gill, HC Jonathan Smith, DL Coach Legi Suiaunoa, among others.
Seeing as this isn't Newman's first time on campus, the Spartans have been one of the biggest teams trying to recruit him. According to Newman's bio, he's received four D1 offers so far. Even when more offers get thrown his way, it's important that MSU has been involved since the very beginning.
Get to Know Asher Newman
MaxPreps lists Newman with 27 total tackles in four games at Haslett High School in Michigan. The 6'4'' 240-pound defensive star has 17 solo tackles as he averages 6.8 tackles per game. It's worth noting that these statistics aren't always completely up to date, but those are very impressive numbers nonetheless.
On his NCSA College Recruiting page, Newman wrote, "I'm a relentless competitor who takes pride in doing the hard things consistently on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom. I love the process of getting better, and I'm constantly working to improve my technique, strength, and football IQ."
He added, "What sets me apart from the rest is my work ethic and my drive to compete at the highest level. I want to play for a program that develops leaders and expects greatness every day. I'm excited to grow as a player and as a person at the next level!!"
Currently, 247Sports lists his offers being from Western Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and Central Michigan. Should his game-day visit go well with the Spartans, there's no reason to believe they won't throw an offer his way.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.