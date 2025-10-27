Magic Johnson Isn’t Happy with What’s Happening to MSU Football
Michigan State football is now 3-5 on the year and 0-5 against the Big Ten, with its latest result being a 31-20 loss to bitter rival Michigan.
Frustration and pessimism have spread quickly throughout the MSU fanbase during the five-game losing streak; plenty of speculation has gone around about whether head coach Jonathan Smith's days in East Lansing are numbered.
Some of that pessimism has made its way to some Spartan legends.
On Monday, 1979 NCAA Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson posted on X, saying that "it’s been hard for me to cheer" for Michigan State football this year.
Specific Statements
It wasn't just some general statement about the program struggling, either. Johnson also stated that "the offense is lacking imagination, and the team overall looks uninspired."
He's certainly not wrong.
MSU has not kept a single Big Ten game this year within 10 points. The offense has only scored 20.8 points per game on average during conference play and has fallen below that number in each of its last three contests.
The possibility of the Spartans ending the season without a Big Ten victory is very real. According to ESPN's College Football Power Index, MSU has a 27.6% chance of losing each of its last four games.
MSU has not gone winless during Big Ten play since 1958, when it went 0-5-1.
FPI also only gives Michigan State a 5.3% shot at finishing 3-1 or 4-0 and reaching a bowl game. If the Spartans fail to reach six wins, it will be the first time that MSU has had four straight seasons with a sub-.500 record since a five-year stretch from 1979-83.
The Jonathan Smith Era
Now through 20 games as Michigan State's head coach, Smith is 8-12 overall, but that mark goes to a dreadful 3-11 against Big Ten teams.
MSU finished 5-7 last year, but there was some frustration in that the team missed real opportunities for wins against Boston College and Michigan. The season also ended on a really sour note: a 41-14 home loss to Rutgers with bowl eligibility on the line.
Now in Year 2, the team looks worse. It is a little tough to imagine the situation getting much better, as the program's latest transfer portal class hasn't been enough, and the 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked 13th in the Big Ten on Rivals.
