Key Recruiting Target Attending MSU–Michigan Rivalry Game
With a laundry list of visitors in town, Michigan State knows its most important is a three-star wide receiver. Tayshon Bardo, who decommitted from Wisconsin earlier this month, announced that he'll be in East Lansing, MI.
Bardo's visit to Spartan Stadium comes a few weeks before he was set to officially visit for their game against Penn State. Knowing Bardo is in town a bit early, that gives head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of his staff ample time to further recruit the star wideout.
Bardo's Early Visit
Seeing as Bardo is heading to MSU so soon after telling Wisconsin he'd no longer be a Badger, that is a good sign for the Spartans. Michigan State is no stranger to Bardo, in fact, they've had their eyes on him for quite some time.
At this point, every area of MSU's team needs improvement. From offense to defense to special teams, there isn't one phase of the game that has been flawless. The addition of Bardo, while he may not immediately play, gives the team some much needed depth.
MSU's offense has been lackluster, but Bardo's production at Mishawaka Penn High School has not. The Indiana native had 11 catches for 275 yards with three touchdowns in his first three games of the season.
Coach Smith, who lined up an official visit with Bardo on November 15, knows how big of a game this is against Michigan. There's a real chance Bardo sees the No. 25 team in the nation run through his potential future home, but an upset would immediately change everything for the Spartans.
MSU's Chances of Landing Bardo
At the time of writing, Bardo's only official visit is with MSU. He doesn't have anything else lined up, though that could quickly change. Wisconsin losing their three-star WR is a huge hit, and it's one that the Spartans are looking to take advantage of.
Rivals' Jason Killop says Indiana is in the mix, which is a logical destination as he's from Mishawaka. Bardo is ranked No. 11 in the state as he approaches the Top 100 in terms of wide receivers in the nation.
Standing 6' 185-pounds, Bardo quickly changed gears after moving on from Wisconsin. Should MSU pull off the upset over Michigan, or should Indiana take too long to set something up, it's hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn't end up at Michigan State.
