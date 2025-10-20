How MSU Special Teams Fared vs. Indiana
Entering panic season in East Lansing, the Michigan State Spartans just lost their fourth game in a row, and every facet of the team needs to improve for there to be any rebound this season.
The rebound includes the special teams, and while head coach Jonathan Smith gets flamed by fans, attention needs to be taken on the unit that has regressed in play since the start of the year.
So, how much attention should go to the special teams based on their play against the number three-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, in which the team lost 38-13?
Ryan Eckley: Very Little
- Punter Ryan Eckley has been doing the best that he can to give the defense good starts after the offense stalls, but he can only do so much for the team.
- If the offense keeps on making him punt from within their own 30 or worse, then Eckley won't be able to provide his full value to the team, but it's not an Eckley issue; it's an offense issue.
Martin Connington: Moderate
- Spartans Place Kicker Martin Connington is a freshman and expected to miss some kicks here and there, which was evident when he missed a 50+ yard field goal.
- His long-range mishaps may be upsetting, but they aren't anything of true concern, and the only thing to really worry about is the fact that Connington recently missed an extra point attempt.
- However, it was only one missed PAT, and he should be fine going forward as MSU's kicker.
The Return Squad: Very Much
- One reason that Connington and Eckley have had much less space, or too much space, to work with is that the return squad players, such as Crishon McCray and Elijah Tau-Tolliver, have stopped returning the ball.
- From the first three games of the season that the team won to the four they have lost, the return unit has drastically shifted and gone for the safe plays instead of minorly risky returns.
- Now that the season is on the ropes, MSU returners need to start picking up the pace and taking the chance at a better start for the offense; if not, then the team will continue to struggle without any improvement from the special teams.
When the whole of the Spartans needs to change, each unit needs to change as well, and while some parts need growth more than others, the Spartans' special teams needs to start shaking things up.
