MSU's Shoudy Speaks After Delivering OT Goal vs. Penn State
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It was No. 1 Michigan State's Tiernan Shoudy who made the difference on Friday against No. 3 Penn State, as he put in the overtime winner.
In a battle between two teams loaded with NHL draft picks, it ended up being two Spartans who have not been picked who were involved in the game's final play: Shoudy and Tommi Mannisto.
After the game, Shoudy was made available to talk to the press about his game-winning goal, and also about the emotional turnaround with a 4 p.m. ET pick drop on Sunday.
A full video of Shoudy's press conference is below.
Watch Tiernan Shoudy here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Shoudy's press conference can be read below.
Transcript
Q: Tiernan, can you just describe the play, the game-winning goal?
SHOUDY: Yeah, well, it's funny, like the 2-on-1, Tommi had a one-timer, goalie made a great save, and I thought I had a wide-open net, somehow missed on the back end. And then, kind of, whatever, [Maxim Strbak] made a good play, we got back in the zone, tried to go to the middle, didn't work out.
And then Tommi had a great poise, came around the net, I thought it was open right away, but he had great poise, obviously made a great play. And then I was kind of in the back door and took my time a little bit, I feel like everyone was probably a little scared there, but got it in, so I was happy about it.
Q: Tiernan, did you think he [Mannisto] might shoot it? The goaltender obviously did; he went down, and then it was all yours.
SHOUDY: Yeah, I kind of figured he was passing, he was staring at me the whole time. I think he was just looking for a lane, especially, like, two guys came to him, too.
So he made an unbelievable play, great poise, and then I was just fortunate to be there.
Q: What about the play early in the game when you came off?
SHOUDY: Yeah, I just got tripped up a little bit, lost my footing, and I went into the boards a little weird, like feet first. At first, I thought it might have been a little worse than it was, but it was OK, so.
