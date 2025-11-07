How to Watch, Listen to MSU Hockey's Series vs. Penn State
Top-ranked Michigan State will get another early-season test on both Friday and Saturday against No. 3 Penn State. MSU enters 5-1 on the year, while the Nittany Lions are 9-1.
The Spartans are opening their Big Ten schedule and were on bye last weekend. Penn State swept No. 17 Ohio State in Columbus last Thursday and Friday.
All the details about how to stream the series or listen to it over the radio can be found below.
Streaming Info
Puck Drop Friday: 7 p.m. ET | Puck Drop Saturday: 4 p.m. ET
Streaming Service (both games): Big Ten Plus
B1G+ Prices: 12.99/month OR $89.99/year | Code MSU15 can be used for $15 off an annual pass
Announcers (both games): Jacob Maurer (play-by-play), Jordan Cyprian (analyst)
Radio Info
Radio Stations: WJIM AM 1240, FM 106.9, WVFN AM 730
Can also be listened to on the MSU Athletics App
Announcers: Scott Moore (play-by-play), Rob Woodward (color analyst)
Looking at No. 3 Penn State
PSU is coming off what is likely the greatest season in program history. Outside of a handful of years in the 1940s, the Nittany Lions' history in the NCAA only goes back to the 2012-13 season, but they got to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history last season.
Penn State started the season slow, but got hot at the end of the year to get into the NCAA Tournament, where it beat Maine and UConn to reach the national semifinals, where the run ended against Boston University.
The Nittany Lions have been able to build off that success. Over the offseason, PSU beat out Michigan State for the services of Gavin McKenna, who will most likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
A record of 9-1 also speaks for itself. It has not been the most challenging schedule to this point --- the only currently ranked opponent Penn State has faced is the Buckeyes, who now sit at No. 19 after PSU swept them. The Nittany Lions' only loss came during the first game of a series with Clarkson, which was back on Oct. 9.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series against Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.