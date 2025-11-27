Michigan State vs. North Carolina Basketball Preview
Michigan State basketball will play against arguably its most dangerous opponent on Thanksgiving afternoon, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Michigan State is coming off a dominant performance against East Carolina and will look to come away with its second win while in Fort Myers.
Against East Carolina, it was an all-around effort. Everyone on the roster got involved and got playing time as the Spartans would win 89-56.
The two standouts for Michigan State were senior center Jaxon Kohler and sophomore backup point guard Divine Ugochukwu who both led the team in scoring with 16. For Ugochuku, it was a shining moment for him as he solidified himself as the leader of the second unit.
North Carolina
North Carolina is one of the hottest teams in the country, as they are also 6-0 on the season after beating St. Bonaventure. The Tar Heels are led by freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, who has been not only one of the best freshmen in the country but also one of the best players in the country this season.
On the season, Wilson is averaging team highs in points (20.5), rebounds (10.3), and steals (1.7). Being 6”10, Wilson is a defensive menace as he can guard every position on the court. His quickness and long arms allow him to stay with point guards, and his big frame allows him to be physical with any center.
The Tar Heels have been without star guard Seth Trimble for some time as he was injured during practice.
For Michigan State, the front court is going to have its handles full not only with Wilson, but also Henri Veesaar who is second on the team in points per game with 16.3, and first in blocks with 1.7.
The Key to the matchup
Michigan State is going to need to make jump shots in this game. Over the past three games against Kentucky, Detroit Mercy, and East Carolina, Michigan State has shot the three ball well with the percentage being over 30% in each game.
UNC has two elite front court players who both lead their team in steals and blocks. The front court is going to have its work cut out for them down low.
However, if the Spartans can make shots outside the arc early, the defenders will move up along the three point line. That will make it easier for driving lanes to open up, and for cutting players to get open.
This will be a great matchup to watch on Thanksgiving, so get your dinner plates ready because it's going to be a good one.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share what you're thankful for this year when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.