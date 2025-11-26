Top 3 Takeaways from UNC's Battle with St. Bonaventure
It was a solid victory for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night, as they defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 85-70 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. With a penciled-in win, the most important feature in this contest was how well North Carolina executed on both ends of the court.
Although there were periods of lackluster offense and sloppiness, the Tar Heels demonstrated how dominant they can be when they play cohesive offense and defense.
While watching this game, there were several factors in North Carolina's win, but here are a couple of aspects that jumped off the screen.
The Tar Heels' Length and Size was Dominant
Heading into this contest, North Carolina had a clear advantage in the paint with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson anchoring the frontcourt. Additionally, Jarin Stevenson was also a factor in that department, suffocating St. Bonaventure's ball handlers' ability to penetrate the paint.
As for Veesaar and Wilson, the forward and center combined for 44 points and 25 rebounds while collectively shooting 14-of-27 from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line.
Wilson and Veesaar have the potential to form a potent one-two punch inside, giving North Carolina a dangerous combination in the paint on both ends of the court.
Those two players' effectiveness was not the only indicator of how overwhelming the Tar Heels' length was for the Bonnies. North Carolina attempted 27 free throws compared to St. Bonaventure's eight attempts. Additionally, the Tar Heels outrebounded the Bonnies 36-28, which dictated the terms of the game.
North Carolina's Efficiency was Elite
The Tar Heels were sharp in every shooting category, which is always lethal when combined with a dominant defensive performance.
North Carolina shot 50.9 percent from the field (28-of-55), 44.4 percent from three-point range (8-of-18), and 77.8 percent from the free throw line (21-of-27).
Defense always travels, and when shots are falling at a high clip, North Carolina could be one of the final teams standing when we get to the end of March.
Caleb Wilson is Inevitable
Although Wilson's shooting efficiency was a bit disappointing, he can make an impact on the game in several ways. Even though his shot was not falling on Tuesday night, the freshman forward was still able to eclipse 20 points by forcing his way to the free-throw line throughout the game.
Through six games, Wilson has failed to score 20 points just once, and that was in a game in which he only played 22 minutes.
