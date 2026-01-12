3 MSU Players Need to Be at Best Against Indiana

Michigan State basketball narrowly escaped with a home win against the now 8–7 Northwestern Wildcats. After trailing by seven at halftime, the Spartans managed just 28 first-half points, committed eight turnovers, and struggled at the free-throw line, shooting only 6-of-11.

Following a sluggish opening half, Michigan State regrouped and took control after the break. The Spartans shot 14-of-27 from the field in the second half, and point guard Jeremy Fears bounced back after early foul trouble. After picking up two fouls and going 0-for-4 from the field in the first half, Fears settled in and finished 4-of-7 from the floor while knocking down all seven of his free throws.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo complains about a call during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Overall, MSU was significantly better in the second half against Northwestern. However, Michigan State cannot afford a similar slow start against Indiana.

With the Spartans hosting the Hoosiers in East Lansing, they won’t have to deal with the hostile environment of Bloomington. Still, Indiana should not be taken lightly. If Michigan State wants to secure another win, Jeremy Fears, Cam Ward, and Jaxon Kohler will need to be the key contributors.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, and Tom Izzo, right, speak during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jeremy Fears

Fears struggled early against Northwestern, picking up two fouls before the first television timeout, which sidelined him for much of the first half. When he returned, the Spartans’ offense lacked rhythm, and Fears went scoreless, shooting 0-for-4 from the field.

The second half told a different story. Fears shot 4-of-7, went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, and finished with five assists and zero turnovers—his first turnover-free performance of the season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Indiana presents a tougher challenge, and Michigan State will need Fears to maintain that level of composure and efficiency for a full 40 minutes.

Cam Ward

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after a score and a Northwestern foul during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman Cam Ward has been a key contributor to No. 12 Michigan State’s 14–2 start. While his performances have been solid, the belief around the program is that Ward has another level to reach.

In just the second game of his career, Ward led the Spartans with 18 points in a win over Arkansas. While he hasn’t replicated that scoring output, his energy and versatility have consistently impacted games.

Despite dealing with a wrist injury, Ward looked sharp against Northwestern, scoring seven points on 3-of-5 shooting. His momentum-shifting and-one play late in the game provided a spark the Spartans needed to close out the win.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a 3-pointer against Northwestern during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler has been dominant for Michigan State this season, posting career highs in points, rebounds, and shooting percentage. Since the Penn State game, Kohler has not shot below 50 percent from the field.

Against Northwestern, Kohler delivered another strong performance, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and knocking down 3-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc.

Indiana has struggled defending the post, and Kohler is well-positioned to exploit that weakness. If the Hoosiers double-team him, Michigan State will find open shooters. If they don’t, Kohler is more than capable of scoring one-on-one in the paint.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks to the media following a Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, practice in preparation for a game against Nebraska. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State’s comeback win over Northwestern showcased resilience, but it also highlighted areas that must improve. Against an Indiana team capable of capitalizing on slow starts, the Spartans will need to play with greater urgency from the opening tip. If Fears controls the tempo, Ward provides energy, and Kohler continues his dominant play inside, Michigan State will put itself in a strong position to protect home court once again.

