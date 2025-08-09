MSU Freshman CB's Loyalty Should be Rewarded
Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans landed a high-level cornerback in their most recent high school recruiting class in three-star Aydan West.
Ranked as the No. 744 overall player in the nation, per 247Sports Composite, West committed to the Spartans in late June of 2024. It appeared MSU had its prized cornerback in Smith’s first full recruiting class.
However, things got trivial in the following months. West received multiple offers from high-level programs, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Spartan fans have seen this song and dance for several years during the recruiting process. A recruit commits to MSU early in the process, receives an offer from a higher-ranking program, and decommits to go to that program.
When MSU fans caught wind of the Buckeyes offering West, many expected the same conclusion they have seen repeatedly. However, West did not back off his commitment to join a better program.
In November, West received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to join the Virginia Tech Hokies. He is from Maryland, and joining the Hokies would have kept him closer to home.
At that point, it appeared to many fans like West had one foot out the door and would join another program. However, he did not decommit from Smith and his staff, signing with the Spartans in December and enrolling in January.
Now, fans may wonder, "Why should West be rewarded? He made a commitment and stuck to it. That’s baseline integrity."
That is understandable. But in the NIL and transfer portal era, leaving a program for the best financial offer has become the norm.
It is not typical for players to commit to a program, sign with them, and then enroll early. That is what West did, and the staff should consider him as an early contributor because of it.
MSU has open spots in its secondary, and it would not be surprising to see West compete for one of those spots. Joshua Eaton will hold down one starting role, but one of the boundary corner spots, as is the starting slot cornerback job, is up for grabs.
The Spartans landed a talented corner in West, and he should be rewarded for his loyalty.
Even if he does not see the field much as a freshman, he will be a cornerstone in the secondary in the future.
