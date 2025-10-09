Jaguars, Browns Swap Starting Cornerbacks in Midseason Trade

Another major Jaguars-Browns trade, per ESPN sources:



🏈Jaguars get CB Greg Newsome and the Jets’ 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns.



🏈Browns get CB Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 7th-round pick from the Jaguars.



The trade partners from the night of the 2025 draft now… pic.twitter.com/k04p48Dswf