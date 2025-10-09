Jaguars, Browns Swap Starting Cornerbacks in Midseason Trade
After their massive deal at the top of the NFL draft which landed Travis Hunter in Jacksonville, the Jaguars and Browns have come to terms on another trade.
The Jags acquired defensive back Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for defensive back Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to a report Wednesday night from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The midseason trade comes on the heels of Jacksonville's thrilling 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-1 in the first year of the Liam Coen era. The Browns, 1-4 on the season, also dealt veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Bengals earlier this week, a move that established rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback moving forward.
Newsome spent five seasons in Cleveland after being selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 draft out of Northwestern. He is owed $13.38 million this season and will hit free agency after the year. In five games with Cleveland this season, Newsome has tallied 23 tackles and three passes defensed.
Campbell, a second-round pick by Jacksonville in that same draft class, signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.5 million in July 2024, He started all five games for Jacksonville this season, tallying 34 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.