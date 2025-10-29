MSU Competing For Class of 2027 Five-Star Center
As she continues to move forward in her recruiting process, five-star player Sydney Mobley has named Michigan State to her Top 12. The Delaware, OH, native continued to express interest in the Spartans, though they won't have it easy as they look to pursue the 6'2'' center.
Mobley, who attends Olentangy Berlin High School, has been fielding offers left and right. Numerous teams didn't cut to her Top 12, but Robyn Fralick and MSU are still in the running for a quality five-star athlete.
Sydney Mobley Keeps MSU In The Mix
Being named to the Top 12 is one thing, but the Spartans have their work cut out for them if they want to continue to climb the ladder. Mobley is from Ohio, which isn't too far from the Spartans, but a few of the nation's top teams are competing for the Class of 2027's No. 4 center.
Seeing as Mobley is a Top 20 player in the Class of '27, it comes as no surprise that she's considering the likes of Kentucky, South Carolina, or North Carolina. While she certainly has her eyes on the top teams in the nation, she's also kept quite a few others in the mix as well.
The other teams in Mobley's Top 12 include: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Maryland, Illinois, Vanderbilt, and Virginia. She posted her Top 12 graphic with the caption, "Big thanks to all the coaches that believed in me and recruited me! Big things ahead!"
MSU Has Their Eyes On The Prize
At this point, Fralick's only commitment in the Class of 2026 is Lilly Williams. Williams, a 6'5'' center, has been committed to MSU since February 4, 2024. The Howell, MI, native knew exactly where she wanted to go all along.
As a 247Sports composite five-star player, Fralick's Class of 2026 is off to a stellar start. She would love an early commitment from Mobley, though that is unlikely to happen. If anything, she'll continue to fight as long as possible; one of the other top teams presumably gets her in the end.
MSU is far from out of the Mobley sweepstakes, and one could only imagine what she and Williams would be capable of together. Standing 6'2'' and 6'5'', the sky truly would be the limit for that duo of centers. At this stage, it's a waiting game for the Spartans, who are still looking to further strengthen their Class of '26.
