Michigan State Women's Soccer to Host NCAA Tournament Game
The path forward for Michigan State women's soccer is now set. As part of the NCAA's 64-team field, the Spartans have received a No. 2 seed and will host Milwaukee in the first round of the national tournament.
MSU's game against the Panthers, who won the Horizon League Tournament, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing.
Since the Spartans claimed a No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, they would also host their second and third-round games if they were to advance. According to a press release, those games are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 23.
If Michigan State beats Milwaukee, it would host either No. 7 seed Wake Forest or unseeded South Carolina next.
This is the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in MSU history, but the fourth straight year that the Spartans have gotten in. Head coach Jeff Hosler is in his fifth season with the program.
Interestingly, this will be the third time that Michigan State and Milwaukee will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It last happened as recently as 2022, when the Spartans won 3-2 in double overtime at home. The other instance was in 2008, a 2-1 MSU victory in South Bend, Ind.
MSU's Season so Far
Michigan State enters the NCAA Tournament with a 12-3-6 overall record and is unbeaten in its last six matches. The Spartans just fell short in penalty kicks during the Big Ten Tournament championship game to Washington, a No. 4 seed, but that officially counts as a tie towards the team's record.
MSU also went 7-1-3 during conference play, finishing with 24 points. That was only second to the Huskies, as well, who went 8-1-2, which comes out to 26 points. Teams get three points for a victory and one for a tie.
This tournament game will be a rematch from the regular season, as well. If things go similarly to what happened last time, that's a great sign for the Spartans, since they crushed the Panthers, 9-0. MSU led 2-0 at halftime before scoring seven during the final 45 minutes.
Still, Milwaukee is a quality program that made the tourney for a reason. The Panthers went 8-0-2 during Horizon League play and outscored their two opponents, Oakland and Green Bay, a combined 7-0 during the conference tournament. Their overall record is 13-4-3.
