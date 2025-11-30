NFL Legend Jon Gruden Shares Strong MSU Basketball Take
The Michigan State Spartans have started their season on a winning streak, remaining perfect through their first seven games with a big win against the 16th-ranked North Carolina.
This is their third win against a ranked opponent of the year, and the second time that they have won in dominant fashion, which has drawn out some big names to praise them.
Such praisers of MSU have ranged from the legendary alumni Magic Johnson to the iconic sports broadcaster Dick Vitale, and a new name has recently been added to the list: NFL legend Jon Gruden.
Gruden may have his legacy in football, but it does not mean that he can't be excited about basketball, and his footprint on social media proves just that.
What Gruden Has Brought To Social Media
Some of the reasons why Gruden is so fired up about MSU basketball are listed below in statistical depth from their most recent win.
Reason One As To Why Gruden Is So Excited: Defense Has Been Lockdown
- At the beginning of the season, the Spartans' defensive prowess was just good enough to squeak out a win against Arkansas.
- However, they have only improved since then, their match against the Tar Heels being one of the best examples.
- In their game with North Carolina, MSU only let up 58 points to a team that had been incredibly explosive up until that game and averaged upwards of 80 to even 90 points.
- So to limit such a team as the Tar Heels is not only an accomplishment, but something to be extremely excited about just as Gruden is.
Reason Two As To Why Gruden Is So Excited: Three Point Shooting Has Been Immaculate
- Another place that the Spartans struggled with early in the season was three-point shooting, only making enough points to scrape by in wins, especially their one-point victory against the Razorbacks.
- But against North Carolina, as well as Kentucky, MSU was draining shots from everywhere beyond the arc.
- They made 50% of their three-point shots after all, and if they can keep that up for the rest of the season, then it is no kidding that Gruden is excited, and a big reason as to why fans should be excited too.
There is much more to be excited about with the Spartans basketball squad, especially with players like Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaxon Kohler, and if the team keeps on playing as well as they have been they will keep on earning praises from big names like Jon Gruden on the way to a championship run.
