Why National Media Might Be Undervaluing MSU Basketball
The Michigan State Spartans basketball team fell in an exhibition game to UConn on Tuesday night, 76-69.
Despite an eight-point victory for the Huskies, one could argue that they did not play that well against the Spartans. MSU missed 15 free throws and struggled to rebound, and UConn escaped with a victory in a game that did not count against the record.
As this game did not matter in the grand scheme of things, it will not change how we view the Spartans before the official beginning of the season. MSU will still likely be a contender for the Big Ten conference despite losing several key contributors.
However, the Spartans are not receiving the respect they deserve from the national media. Despite reaching the Elite Eight last season, only one player made CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 players in the country.
Michigan State disrespect
That player was forward Coen Carr.
On Carr, CBS Sports said,
“One of the most explosive athletes in the sport is poised for a breakout junior season. Carr may be known primarily for highlight-reel dunks, but he's worked hard on his game and should be a top offensive option for the Spartans. He's got all the tools to be a difference-maker on defense, too.”
While Carr is certainly deserving of recognition, his being the only player who made the list for MSU is laughable. The Spartans have several players who could have made this list.
It is hard to imagine that point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is not one of the 100 best players in college basketball. Are there really at least 100 players better than the leader of a team that went to the Elite Eight last season?
Even Samford transfer Trey Fort should have been considered for this list. He has the chance to post major numbers for the Spartans this season, should he earn adequate minutes for Tom Izzo’s squad.
While Carr will be the most exciting player in college basketball next season, some of his teammates deserve the same recognition he has received. Even placing Carr at No. 99 out of 100 feels disrespectful.
Izzo has always blocked outside noise when it comes to the media, but we can say that the national media messed up by not having more Spartans on this list.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if you believe Michigan State is being disrespected when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.