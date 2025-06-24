SI

Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship Win Draws Stunning TV Rating

The Travelers Championship's final-round TV ratings are in, and they are an eye-opener.

Keegan Bradley's victory at the Travelers Championship yielded monster television ratings.
There is only one way to say it: The Travelers Championship yielded monster television ratings. 

For the last signature event of the season, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley edged out Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley with a birdie on the 72nd hole. 

And, according to the Sports Business Journal, 3.519 million people tuned in on CBS Sunday, peaking at 5.4 million. That’s up 35% from Scottie Scheffler’s playoff victory over Tom Kim last year (2.607 million viewers). 

It’s also nearly a million people more than Bradley’s win in 2023 and Xander Schauffele’s in 2022. 

The final round’s rating was the third highest of 2025 for a non-major, behind the RBC Heritage and Players Championship. 

Overall, CBS's PGA Tour coverage is up 13% from last season and the most since 2018. Its ratings in signature tournaments (six events) are up 19% from 2024.

The Travelers’s ratings didn’t just come in the final round, though. Round 3 had 2.442 million viewers, the best Saturday for the event since 2002 when Phil Mickelson won by a stroke. 

Plus, the first two rounds on Golf Channel averaged 580,000 viewers, up 40% from 2024. 

After the inception of LIV Golf in 2022, PGA Tour ratings were on a decline, but this year, it's been on an upswing, and the Travelers was another indication of that.

