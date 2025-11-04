After Double-Double, MSU's Fears Knows He Can Be Better
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Despite scoring 14 points, dishing out 10 assists, and getting five steals during the season-opening 80-69 victory over Colgate, Michigan State captain and redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. knows he can do better, particularly as a leader.
After the game, Spartan Nation caught up with MSU's point guard. A video of Fears' press availability can be viewed below.
Watch Jeremy Fears Jr. here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of what Fears said during that video can be read. This is only a portion of everything that was asked and answered, though.
Transcript
Q: The second-half conversation or halftime, what was that like? What did Coach [Tom Izzo] say to you guys individually or collectively?
FEARS: It was fiery. Definitely a lot of people had to own up, especially me. I don't think I brought it first half, such as doing my job as the point guard of the team.
I don't think I brought it. He kind of let me know, he let the captains know that we weren't doing our job. Which is how it should be. We took a lot of accountability and ownership of that part.
Even some of the guys coming in, we need those guys to help us win. He said some stuff to them and our goal was to come out second half and look like a whole different team.
Q: He [Izzo] said to us afterward that if you play like this on Saturday, you'd get embarrassed. Did he tell you guys that or is that something you just understood?
FEARS: I definitely think that's understood. Coming in here, you've got a great Arkansas team.
I think, obviously, it doesn't matter, but exhibitions, they're 2-0 and they're kind of rolling. They're an attacking, offensive team.
I agree, we play like that on Saturday, we'll get run out of the gym, and it won't look good. We definitely have a lot of work to do leading up to Saturday.
The best part is we just keep getting better.
Q: Their [Colgate] offense used a lot of screens, especially up top. I'm just wondering how you fought through those and ended up with five steals. How did that end up working out for you?
FEARS: It was rough. First half, I didn't do my part. I didn't press up enough and get over enough ball screens. That is a lot of blame on me. First half, they got a couple of drives, a couple of drop-offs to their feet.
I wasn't doing my job, me being the aggressor. Second half, I tried to make sure I pressed up and got over every screen. I think that changed the game just a little bit.
